BELTON — After a month of jockeying, the Bell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously selected Killeen Planning and Zoning chairman Daryl Peters to fill a vacant justice of the peace seat.
Peters, a Killeen Democrat, will serve for the remaining two years on former Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown’s term. He will take his oath of office on Monday.
“It’s something I’ve never done before. I’m ready to get on it, and find out the ins and outs of it,” Peters said Tuesday. “I think it’s a very challenging job in certain area so therefore I’m ready to learn. Put my feet to the fire and do what I need to do.”
Peters, an Army veteran, did not expect to be appointed to the seat. He worked at Fort Hood for 15 years, and retired from the base’s directorate of human resources in 2015. Prior to that, he worked in the defense reutilization and marketing office at Biggs Airfield in El Paso from 1997 to 2000.
Peters, 56, stressed his main goal once he is officially justice of the peace is to learn how to properly do his job.
“I will do this job to the best of my ability,” he said.
As justice of the peace, Peters will serve as a low-level judge that oversees small claims court, issues eviction notices, Class C misdemeanors, traffic violations and fine-only criminal cases. He will serve alongside Republican Bill Cooke — the Precinct 4, Place 2, justice of the peace.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn highlighted Peters’ experience in the military and working for the federal government as two reasons why he voted to appoint him.
“More importantly than that, from my standpoint, was his personal character and his personal integrity,” Blackburn said.
“That came through really clearly, in my view, during the interview process.”
Bell County Democratic Party chairman Chris Rosenberg — who suggested Peters and three other candidates for the vacant JP seat — echoed the county judge.
“They chose, in Daryl Peters, someone with great character and (someone who) serves his community,” she said. “He works with troubled kids. He just has a background that is ideal for the JP position.”
Peters was selected from a field of four candidates. The commissioners also considered Killeen residents Nicola James, Louie Minor and Ernest Wilkerson.
Peter’s appointment bookends the two-year saga surrounding Brown — a Killeen Democrat removed from her elected office in mid-February. A series of Brown’s actions — such as setting a record-breaking $4 billion bond and setting a $2,000 bond for her son — led to her ultimate ouster.
Cooke and Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman have been picking up Brown’s casework since a jury decided to strip her of her position in February. The jury found Brown to have engaged in official misconduct, was grossly incompetent or negligent, and had developed physical or mental defects since being elected in 2016.
In 2016, Brown defeated 20-year Republican incumbent Garland Potvin with 52 percent of the vote to 48 percent — marking the first time a black woman was elected as justice of the peace in Bell County.
Rosenberg said she hopes that the county can now move on from that chapter.
“Daryl Peters is just the man who can bring healing to the community in Precinct 4,” she said.
