The city of Killeen’s director of information technology has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an outside audit of the department commissioned in July, according to an official.
Tom Moore, who has worked with the city since October 2014, was placed on paid leave Tuesday, Director of Communications Hilary Shine said Wednesday. Moore’s leave is pending the city’s receipt of an IT services audit from Dallas-based Centex Technologies commissioned by City Manager Ron Olson in July at a cost of $22,500.
In August, Shine said the audit would not target the department’s finances but instead seek weak points in the department’s services.
“The audit is not financial in nature rather it is looking at the technology systems we have in place to identify areas for improvement,” Shine said in an email. “This is part of the City Manager’s ongoing continuous improvement leadership strategy that he’s been referencing since he started.”
On Wednesday, Shine declined to comment on the grounds for Moore’s leave and the expected date the final audit will be received.
In August, Shine said the audit was not being used as a possible blueprint for outsourcing the city’s IT department.
