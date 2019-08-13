Killeen District 2 residents are invited to a free community crime and safety forum 6 p.m. Thursday at Agape Church of God in Christ, 3000 Little Nolan Road in Killeen.
According to an event flyer on Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King’s Facebook page, the guest speakers will be Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble and Tammy Moseley, the KPD crime prevention coordinator.
