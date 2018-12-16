Two new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants are coming to the Central Texas area in the near future, and one location should be close to opening.
According to Abby Zweigle, a public relations specialist for the company, said the Killeen location — 2250 Clear Creek Road — is expected to open sometime this winter. It will include a Baskin Robbins.
The hiring process has already begun for the location and the business is expected to hire a total of 40 employees.
The permit for the Killeen location was issued by the city near the end of July 2018. Riley Scott Construction is in charge of the project that is estimated to cost $955,000.
Harker Heights will also be getting a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins business, and that location is expected to open sometime in summer 2019.
The Heights business will be at 529 E. Knights Way.
The issued permit is valued at $1.45 million and the business will be constructed by Riley Scott Construction.
A Dunkin’ Donuts was opened at Fort Hood in June 2015, but a Defense Department ID card is needed to get on post.
