A Killeen municipal election judge was indicted by the Bell County Grand Jury earlier this week, city staff announced Friday.
Klaus Michael Adam, 77, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke in Killeen with a $20,000 bail Friday. Adam was booked at the Killeen city jail, said city spokeswoman Hilary Shine. He was released on a bond. Adam is charged with criminal attempt illegal voting, a state jail felony, according to the Texas election code. The Herald requested a booking mug of Adam, which was not immediately released.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Adam will have an arraignment hearing later.
“As with all felony cases an arraignment hearing will be set by the District Court Coordinator at a later date,” Garza said via email.
Shine said in a Friday afternoon press release, city staff was aware during the May 4 Killeen election that Adam had cast a vote in each of the three district elections though he was eligible to cast only one vote in one district.
“City staff reported the incident to Killeen Police Department for investigation. The department determined that the elements of the offense were present and sent the case to the Bell County District Attorney, who subsequently took it before the grand jury,” Shine wrote.” The improper votes cast did not affect the outcome of any of the district elections because of the significant vote differential in each race.”
As of April, Adam was a deacon at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights, according to Herald records. Adam participated in the 41st Community Easter Sunrise Service April 26 at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights.
