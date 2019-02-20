A hot meal, fresh socks and even a chance to find housing and a job.
Killeen offered one-stop shopping for homeless and at-risk residents Wednesday when the Moss Rose Community Center downtown opened the doors during a community triage event.
From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. more than 100 people stopped by the event in search of services, said Officer Kyle Moore, one of the event organizers and a member of the Killeen Police Department Homeless Outreach Team.
Moore said he and Ebony Jackson of Bell County Indigent Health Care put the event together with service providers to get to the people most in need before they become another statistic.
Stephanie Hill, a Killeen resident who has been homeless for over a year, said the recent light snow and freezing temperatures forced her to seek shelter indoors. Hill said she hopes to find a job and a place to live.
“I knew from the moment it got cold and from the moment it snowed I was going in. Yep, I can’t do this no more,” Hill said while attending the triage event.
Janice Taylor, resident service coordinator for Moss Rose community center, said the center has been staying open some nights as a warming station.
Not everyone goes to the regular homeless shelters, and some people say the Killeen Community Center — which acts as a warming shelter — is too far to walk and come back in time to get a meal, Taylor said.
“This is like there home.” Taylor said.
Residents went from table to table Wednesday, talking with service providers.
Vernon DeGrate said his biggest goal is getting help with utilities – something he said Bring Everyone in the Zone, a local nonprofit, tells him is a strong possibility.
“I just found out yesterday about it,” Vernon said about the resource event. “It’s really awesome, especially for people who can’t really find help to get the resources they really need.”
Madalene Smith, an intern for KPD’s Homeless Outreach Team was also available to help people get replacement IDs, which are necessary for getting jobs, benefits or housing. The Homeless Outreach Team uses donations to cover the cost of the replacement documents and Moore helps people get transportation to the driver license office to get replacement IDs.
Members of Central Texas Youth Services were also available to connect youth ages 16-21 with its Transitional Living Program, which provides fully furnished apartments, grocery assistance, and bus passes.
The event was catered by LULAC Hernencia Council 4942, and attendees also got a second meal which some took with them.
“We want to provide hope, a little bit of warmth and some less stress.” said AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia, deputy district director for the LULAC group.
In addition to the Homeless Outreach team, Greater Killeen Community Clinic and Goodwill had tables at the event.
Event organizer Ebony Jackson said she hopes events like this will not only help at-risk individuals but also streamline the process for getting services to them. Which is what makes Moss Rose Community Center — which is part of Moss Rose housing, an affordable housing complex in north Killeen — an ideal location.
“When you are out there and they see you, they become familiar with you.” Jackson said “You start to build a relationship with them and they share more. And so the more you are able to share, the more you are able to help them.”
