Despite the rainy weather, about 200 people attended the Kids and Family Spring Expo on Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center.
The event was held in conjunction with the Just as Nice Consignment Sale,
Racks of clothes available at a cheaper price along with a bounce house, kids games and appearances by characters like Cinderella and Marshall from Paw Patrol.
Brandie and Archie Bass started the event and have had consignment sales for the last five years. They just recently started having the expos and have had two along with the consignment sales.
The sale takes place over three days from Friday to Sunday and the expo is only on Saturday.
“My wife and I expanded our yard sales to a consignment sale to help the community,” Archie Bass said. “We don’t do it for the money. We just do it because we like to be busy.”
Anything that is donated for the sale is given to Families in Crisis by Archie and Brandie Bass.
Saturday’s event featured ere vendor booths as well, like Nia Mathis’ Mommy Love booth. Mathis sells maternity clothes as well as nursing clothes and fun “mommy and me” shirts.
This was her first time at an event like this and she said, “I am getting exposure.”
Vannessa Aguirre was a guest at the event and she has been going to the consignment sale for five years.
“I can get so much for my kids for a good price,” Aguirre said. “I have three kids and another one on the way so it helps.”
Brooke Jackson was also a guest at the event but this was her first time at the event.
Jackson said, “I love getting their clothes at discount prices. I can fill a whole bag for $20.”
