The Killeen Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park and Long Branch Pool open for the summer starting Saturday, June 1.
Family Aquatics Center daily hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m. The center is closed Monday. Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $5 for children ages 4 to 16 and senior citizens ages 55 and older and $7 for adults ages 17 to 54.
Long Branch Pool is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily admission is $2 for youth and seniors and $3 for adults.
Both facilities offer season passes and may be rented for private and special events.
Long Branch Park also offers the Junior Service League of Killeen Spray Pad. The zero-entry water feature is free to use and open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Swim lessons for all ages are registering now. Sessions last two weeks and are $45. Morning and evening times are available June 4 through August 9.
For more information on all City aquatics programs and facilities, call 501-6537 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
