A Killeen family living in south Killeen say culverts and driveways were damaged after the city laid drainage pipes along both roads in October 2016. Russ Coburn said two of his driveways were cracked by backhoes and three culverts were clogged after the city’s work project.
“The bottom line is anyone can see the culverts are mashed down because of the trucks and (the culverts are) full of debris and cement rocks,” Coburn said. “It’s been an ongoing ordeal and hasn’t been taken care of. The Mayor (Jose L. Segarra) did get inspectors out here.”
Initially, inspectors sent by the city said the driveway and culverts were his responsibility, not the city’s, he said.
“After I questioned that, they gave me a claim form to fill out,” Coburn said, adding he has to come up with witnesses and photographs as part of the “extensive” form.
The homeowner started questioning the work while it was still going on.
“When they were digging the ditches (in October) I asked about the debris and they said they would clean it up and they never did,” Coburn said. His property is situated so that he has four driveways, three of which have culverts.
“When it started raining over the winter it started puddling because water wasn’t flowing through the culverts,” he said.
He said he has contacted city leadership “with emails back and forth” but the culverts still have not been cleaned out.
“I’m afraid that with the next big storm I’m going to end up with a flooded garage, pool and RV pad,” Coburn said.
