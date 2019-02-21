A Killeen family is asking the community for help in finding their son’s best friend and protector — his dog Harley.
Harley has been missing since Friday, when he got out the back gate of the family’s Jamesway home, near Trimmier and Stan Schlueter.
Daniel Matheny and his fiance Meagan Jackson are asking anyone who knows where the blue merle sheltie is to please come forward.
The couple’s son, Conner, is nonverbal. He has had two open heart surgeries because of a heart defect, and also has epilepsy and cerebral palsy.
“Harley has always been by our sides when Conner has had his flare ups,” Matheny said. “He knows when something is going on and will lay beside him. Even though Conner is nonverbal, I know he knows Harley is missing. When we get home, Harley always gets excited and will give Conner kisses. Now that he is missing, it’s complete silence and sadness fills the room when we get home.”
Harley has been apart of the family since he was a puppy, almost five years ago.
“We desperately want him home so Conner has his buddy back,” Matheny said. “We miss him so much and keep praying and hoping if someone has him, they will give him back and bring him home. Have compassion and realize a special little boy needs his dog back.”
The couple has offered a cash reward and have posted on several Facebook pet groups, Craigslist, posted flyers and have gone door to door.
Local business owner Abe Nimeh has joined the search efforts. Nimeh owns Chill Grill, a bar and grill on Highway 195, and is offering a $100 credit to whoever helps find Harley.
“I decided to get involved, because it’s my community,” Nimeh said. “And maybe if I could use my bar and grill to persuade someone to help that little boy, let’s try it. We’re all in it together.”
