After a lifetime of suffering from sickle cell anemia, Dominique Carter lost his battle Nov. 13.
Friends and family members gathered that day to say goodbye to the 28-year-old son of David Carter.
“The morning of his passing, we were all in his (hospital) room talking about football,” David said. “The Houston Texans was his favorite team.”
David recalls Dominique’s brother, Cameron, sitting by the hospital bed talking with the heavily sedated Dominique.
“Dominique’s body was shutting down,” David said. “But since Nique had so many blood transfusions in his life, there was a problem finding the perfect match.”
His body was not responding to the transfused blood.
“I remember the medical staff doing chest compressions on Nique. They had to revive him four or five times.”
Dominique, a 2008 Shoemaker High School graduate, and his brother Cameron grew up in Killeen and were diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at birth. The genetic disorder causes their bodies to make abnormally shaped red blood cells that block blood flow, causing pain and potential organ damage.
Just days before Dominique’s death, he had rushed to Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and was placed in the intensive care unit there.
Dominique shared an apartment with Cameron who also suffers from sickle cell anemia. Living close to a medical facility was crucial, and the brothers’ apartment was located across from Scott and White in Temple.
“I have always told my boys not to wait to go to the hospital if they aren’t feeling well,” said David, an Army retiree. “The day Dominique went to the hospital, he had severe pain in his legs, back and arms. But to see your children in pain all the time is heartbreaking. It was misery for me. I said to myself so many times, ‘Give me this pain – let me walk with this pain.’”
David visited Dominique in the hospital the evening of Nov. 12 and stayed with him until Dominique’s girlfriend arrived.
“Before I left that evening, I said, ‘You got this, man?’ and Nique said, ‘I got this, pops.’ Then I said, ‘I love you, man,’ and he said, ‘I love you, pops.’”
David said he left the hospital at 6:35 p.m. that evening and was home for about an hour before getting a phone call from the hospital staff to go back to the hospital.
“I live in Killeen and headed to Temple immediately,” David said. “During the drive there, the only thing that kept going through my mind was, what is wrong with my child.”
The next morning Dominique’s condition took a turn for the worse.
“I don’t wish this on any parent,” David said. “We were never prepared for this. I expected Nique to live to be around 40 or 50 years old.”
David said he loves being a father.
“I cannot say there were really any bad times with my boys except for when they were sick,” David said.
David recalls times he shared with Dominique.
“I remember last Father’s Day, Nique asked to borrow my truck,” David said. “He went to the store and bought me a cooler with a Texas star on it and filled it with drinks for me. He is the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back.”
David said he spent every Sunday cooking with his sons – barbecuing on Sundays was a family tradition. But, Dominique’s favorite dishes were dirty rice and gumbo.
David said Dominique had a contagious smile and personality.
“We used to call him Slick Willy,” David said. “As a kid, when Nique wanted something he would ask for it in a roundabout way.”
And since his birth in 1990, he brought joy to those around him.
“He was the best child anyone would want,” David said. “He was very respectful to everyone.”
David said he relies on his faith during this solemn time.
“Maybe Nique was going through too much and the good Lord brought him home,” David said. “You know, you have to believe in something, and the Lord has given me the strength to keep moving forward. I try and stay busy like Nique would have wanted us to. Nique is watching over us now.”
David said he has a good support system.
“I want to thank our friends and relatives for all of your support,” David said. “Please keep us in your prayers.”
“I know a part of my heart is gone — I am walking around with a third of my heart,” David said. “But I know I have to carry on for everyone, especially Cameron.”
Dominique’s funeral service is slated for 11:30 a.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. The service is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.