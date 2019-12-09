Feast of Sharing

Volunteers prepare plates for those attending the 11th annual HEB Feast of Sharing on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The city of Killeen and H-E-B will host the 12th annual Feast of Sharing Tuesday, December 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.

The community is invited. The Feast of Sharing highlights the ongoing effort to combat hunger in our community by providing a free holiday meal.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.