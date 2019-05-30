Food truck fans might want to put this on the calendar: The 5th annual Battle of the Food Trucks and International Food Festival in Killeen.
The event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Community Center is sponsored by the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s gathering will include 46 food vendors with a wide variety of cuisines such as Korean, Middle Eastern, Latin, German and classic barbecue.
Judging the food truck competition will be local leaders and television personalities, including Andy Andersen, chief meteorologist for KCEN-TV Channel 6; Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble; Taina Maya, morning anchor for KWTX Channel 10; and Ann Harder from KXXV Channel 25.
The food trucks will compete for Best Dish, Best Truck Presentation and People’s Choice. Competitors are coming from Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Fort Worth, Temple, Waco and Austin. People’s Choice nominations start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. Grand prize winner announcements are at 4:30 p.m.
There will also be a test of a new online voting system for people’s choice during the event.
Baila Pacifica Entertainment, Martial Zen, Puertorican Kids, and more will be providing live music and entertainment.
Also set to attend are over 60 non-food type vendors, including Freedom Air with helicopter rides, Knockerball, face painting and two free pet adoption stations.
Proceeds from the event stay local and have benefited groups such as the Killeen Fire Department and McLane Children’s Hospital.
Free food and drinks will be available for first responders who are working at the event and for event volunteers.
“Our goal is to make this event not just benefit our chamber but also the community that we live in,” said Myrna Malic-Banzon, chairperson for Battle of the Food Trucks and International Food Festival.
The event is free and open to the public. The community center is at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
For more information call (254) 634-7441 or visit www.facebook.com/BattleoftheFoodTrucksHACCCT/
