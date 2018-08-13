The state of the city’s budget was the topic of note at Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s District 1 advisory committee Monday.
Killeen Finance Director Jonathan Locke fielded questions from the roughly 15 residents in attendance, with discussion on the financial stability of the city’s regional airport and piecing together a challenging municipal budget that is currently under council review.
Locke, who joined the city shortly before interim City Manager Ann Farris presented a preliminary budget with an $8 million shortfall in June 2016, said the city had made moves to prevent short-sighted decision-making.
“Even with the right people in place, poor decisions can be made that take you where you don’t want to go,” Locke said. “But I really think we’ve turned the ship.”
Among the moves Locke said the city made was drafting 30-year forecasts for the city’s finances so that intermediate decisions can be taken with an eye on the future.
“We know what challenges lie ahead of us,” Locke said. “We are eyes wide open and we are making decisions knowing what’s ahead.”
Locke also discussed the health of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which has had a multi-year trend of declining ridership. Locke said the city was looking for options to keep the facility solvent despite declining revenues.
“It’s just taking a look at it and make sure are keeping it viable,” he said.
