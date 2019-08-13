Killeen fire fighters went to an apartment in the 1700 block of North Eighth Street for a possible structure fire Tuesday. The call came in at 2:40 p.m. one of the firefighters on the scene said.
Capt. Scotty Jones, battalion chief for Battalion 2, said when crews arrived, they found smoke in the apartment but no flames were visible. The firefighters did not have to deploy any of their hoses, Jones said.
