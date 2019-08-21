Fire

Killeen Fire Department trucks responded to a small grass fire at Skylark Field in Killeen on Wednesday.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald staff writer

Killeen firefighters extinguished a grass fire at a city airport Wednesday.

At 2:33 p.m., the Killeen Fire Department received a call for a grass fire on the west edge of Skylark Field in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.