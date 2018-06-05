A Killeen Fire Department engine and ambulance responded to a residential fire around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of West Mary Jane Drive in Killeen on Tuesday that was caused by a dryer, a fire official said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire with “minimal damage,” said Capt. Chris Mahlstedt with the Fire Marshal’s Office, on Tuesday
“It was confined to the dryer but it smoked up the place,” he said.
Mahlstedt said the resident was using the dryer when the fire started.
Mahlstedt was not sure of the cause in this case because the fire marshal was not called to the scene. He said dryer fires are uncommon but usually happen for two preventable reasons.
“When people overload their dryer it puts too much weight on the drum for the motor to keep up, which burns up the motor,” Mahlstedt said. “So don’t put your king-size comforter in with a bunch of towels.”
The other reason is not keeping the lint filter clean.
