One Killeen firefighter stands out in the department and was awarded this week by the Exchange Club of Killeen as this year’s Firefighter of the Year.
Firefighter Cody Edelhauser, 37, is a highly trained paramedic and firefighter who has been with the department for 13 years, said Killeen Fire Chief Brian Brank, on Tuesday.
“He always lends a hand,” Brank said. “He’s always trying to perfect others and make them better firefighters.”
Edelhauser is one of the department’s training personnel and also teaches future paramedics at Central Texas College.
“He definitely stands out as a trainer,” Brank said.
The chief said Edelhauser, who is married with two children, has worked hard to earn his advanced firefighter and driver-pump operator certifications. He’s trained as part of the rescue team in extractions, vertical rescue and trench rescue.
“He’s been an outstanding employee,” Brank said. “He’s a good guy.”
It might come naturally to Edelhauser, whose father was a firefighter for decades in Paris, Texas.
The Exchange Club of Killeen is a service organization with multiple community programs such as child abuse prevention.
