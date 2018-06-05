Killeen firefighters battled a fire at a fourplex on Malibu Lane off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that required several fire units to respond Tuesday evening.
Flames were visible from the roof of the building and heavy smoke could be seen, according to one eyewitness, who said the blaze was in the 3600 block of Malibu in eastern Killeen.
Harker Heights firefighters were assisting in the effort, according to dispatch exchanges.
A police officer on scene said there were no injuries in the blaze.
A resident said she saw an elderly woman being taken from the affected building.
Firefighters were still working the scene as of 8 p.m.
