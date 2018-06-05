Killeen firefighters battled a fire at a fourplex on Malibu Lane off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that required several fire units to respond Tuesday evening.
According to Arthur James, a resident in the subdivision, the fire started at around 6:30 p.m., and smoke and flames were quickly seen pouring from the structure.
“It just went quick,” he said.
James said an elderly woman in the one of the fourplex units was evacuated from the building.
The fire was mostly under control by 7:45 p.m.
Killeen fire chief Brian Brank was not available for comment Tuesday.
Harker Heights firefighters were assisting in the effort, according to dispatch exchanges.
Renika Jackson, who lives next to the fourplex, said her children alerted her to the fire about 6:40 p.m.
“My children were playing outside and saw a tire behind the units on fire, then it burst, and the units roof started blazing.
As Jackson’s husband was putting on his shoes, the oldest three children, Aniyah, 13, Mariya, 11 and Zacariyah, 9, started knocking on doors to warn the neighbors.
“There was excessive smoke everywhere, and fire blazing through the first unit as they were fighting it. It then began to spread to the next unit,” she said.
All four units appeared damaged by a mix of fire and water.
Herald staff members Dave Miller and Rose Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.
kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.