Killeen firefighters are responding to a structure fire near Clifton Park Elementary School.
Black smoke was seen coming from a house near the school around 11:45 a.m.
The fire is on 1400 block of Illinois Avenue, and officials are blocking off the area.
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.
This story will be updated.
