Exchange Club of Killeen President Geraldine Lorio and Golden Deeds winner Rosa Hereford, right, during a March 8, 2019, Killeen Exchange Club Golden Deeds event at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the city of Killeen flag to fly at half-staff Thursday in honor and memory of former councilwoman Rosa Hereford. Hereford died Nov. 17 after a battle with illness.

Hereford made history in Killeen when she became the first woman to be elected to the City Council in 1984. She served six terms from 1984 to 1990 and from 1991 to 1997.

