Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has ordered the city of Killeen to fly its flag at half-staff today in honor and memory of former Councilwoman Rosa Hereford. Hereford died Nov. 17 after a battle with illness.
Hereford made history in Killeen when she became the first woman to be elected to the City Council in 1984. She served six terms from 1984 to 1990 and from 1991 to 1997.
