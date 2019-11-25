Marc Stephenson

Spc. Marc Stephenson, center, loads his truck with food to deliver to families on Fort Hood at the Food Care Center in Killeen.

 Monique Brand | Herald

Under the warm Monday afternoon sun, dozens of soldiers and residents came together to provide a holiday meal for 1,000 local military families.

At the Food Care Center in Killeen was a long line of cars and trucks belonging to soldiers and civilians who work with either the Fort Hood’s Chaplains office or the Command Finance Specialists offices to transport hundreds of pounds of food back to Fort Hood.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.