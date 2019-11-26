More than 500 families will not go without for the Thanksgiving holiday, thanks to the Killeen Food Care Center. The food pantry partnered with the Killeen HELP Center on Tuesday to provide everything needed for the holiday meal.

Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center, said the food giveaway is important to combat hunger.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.