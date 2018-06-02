The food was sizzling, the weather was hot and the Killeen Police Department directed traffic as thousands of people showed up for the Fourth Annual Battle of the Food Truck and International Food Festival on Saturday at the Killeen Community Center.
The festival gave Central Texas vendors a chance to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. The food truck competitors and festival participants grow every year. Last year, the festival surpassed 10,000 attendees.
“It’s about the same or better than last year. A lot of people come out to enjoy the food,” said Gina Schwartzman, the event’s director of public relations. “I know it’s hot, but we do things to prevent heat causalities.”
The event is organized by the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce, which promotes the economic development of Hispanic and other minority-owned businesses in Central Texas
Community engagement is important to the organization. Event organizers held a Facebook judge contest from May 16 thru May 30. Rosa Castro, a Killeen resident, won the contest this year to be a judge in the food truck battle.
“We have hundreds of people sharing to enter our Facebook judge contest. We do it every year,” said Chamber Chairwoman Violet Mercado.
Twenty-four food trucks competed for Best Dish, Best Truck Presentation and People’s Choice.
Papi Taco won first place for Best Dish.
Best Truck Presentation went to Potato Wagon.
Checkpoint Germany received the People’s Choice award. Each first-place winner received a trophy, an apron and a magnet for their food trucks.
“The magnets help us promote for next year, but their title is on the magnet. The aprons are new this year. We put fourth Annual Battle of the Food Trucks on the aprons,” said Schwartzman.
Killeen Animal Shelter’s free pet adoption came with free spray, neuter and rabies shot vouchers at the event.
Live music performances included Jose Antonio and Riko Mambo.
