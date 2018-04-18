Fueled by determination and business savvy, Brandon Martin has turned up the heat on his Krab Kingz Seafood business.
The Killeen entrepreneur started in 2015 with a small food cart in a furniture store parking lot. Based on word-of-mouth, his business grew, occupying a larger food truck parked at a larger space at 4001 S. Fort Hood St., beside a Cefco convenience store.
In 2016, Martin started selling franchises to entrepreneurs in Central Texas. Now about a dozen franchises, food trucks and several dine-in restaurants dot cities in Texas, Florida and Kansas and Louisiana. Locations in Texas include Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth and Austin with new trucks opening in Bryan/College Station, Arlington and Waco.
Future spots are planned in Nashville, Tennessee, and Miami, plus a possible upscale Krab Kingz restaurant in Dubai, a city of more than 3 million people in United Arab Emirates.
“People approached me about owning a franchise because they love our seafood and were interested in the brand,” Martin said. In 2017, he incorporated Krab Kingz LLC, which is owned by his new company 3 Kingz Seafood, and registered the company’s logo as a trademark. “I don’t stop because of success. You gotta keep growing.”
The ingredients of Martin’s seafood-to-riches story are no secret — plenty of persistence, sumptuous seafood and courteous customer service.
Krab Kingz’ explosive growth is reflected in sales — the Houston franchise took in $1.1 million in its first year, while the Wichita, Kansas, location earned $237,000 in its first month. All the franchise sales in 2017 totaled about $4 million.
“This year, we’re hoping to make $6 to $7 million,” said Martin.
Franchise fees range from $10,000 to $30,000 depending whether it is a food truck or restaurant. Another difference is a restaurant also serves fried seafood, like shrimp, fish and lobster. Its menu, and secret recipes, remains the same with boiled snow crab, shrimp, sausage and seafood salad and crawfish, when
season, plus corn-on-the-cob and roasted potatoes.
Jennifer Oakley’s Jazzy J Hair Boutique sits beside the local Krab Kingz food truck. She knows everything about hair but is busy learning the seafood business as she prepares to open her truck in Arlington this summer. She is both a longtime friend of Martin and a fan of the food.
“My husband wanted to find a franchise to buy, so we jumped at the chance with Krab Kingz,” Oakley said.
Martin gifted the ownership of the Killeen Krab Kingz in 2016 to Chris and Missy Stewart for their loyalty of working for him since 2015. “We never expected the business to grow this much,” said Chris Stewart. “God is good.”
The couple will also operate the Waco location.
A Jacksonville, Florida native, Martin served four years in the Army as a generator mechanic. He longed for fresh seafood found at crab shacks there, deciding to start his own business in Killeen.
Yet, like most entrepreneurs, he struggled to make a profit at first. When an overseas employment offer came along, he almost closed the business to take the job, but his mother encouraged him not to quit.
“She told me to stick with the business continuing to learn it, and keep my faith, so I did,” he said.
At the Killeen location, picnic tables allow customers a place to sit and eat. Nearby, a sand pit is the spot for a game of bean bag toss, where customers can try to win free food or prizes. Always willing to help the community when he can, Martin gave away $7,000 in toys to about 400 local families at Christmas.
A self-taught CEO, Martin travels several times a month, visiting franchise sites and training owners on everything from business administration and marketing to cooking.
“I’ve done it all, so I’m glad to show them what it takes to make their business a success,” he said.
Congratulations, Sir. You are definitely someone to look up to. Great job!
