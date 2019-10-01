Two cold fronts are expected to lower the high temperatures into the 80s as early as next week, according to Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist.

The first minor cold front — expected Thursday — is not expected to have much affect on the temperatures but will bring with it 20 to 30% rain chances into Friday, Sanchez said. On Monday, Killeen received trace amounts of rain, around 0.04 inches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.