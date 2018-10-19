HARKER HEIGHTS — The Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council 4535 held its annual 2018 LULAC Benefactors Reception dinner Thursday night at Ari’s Italian Restaurant in Harker Heights. The reception was held to recognize those who have helped the organization provide educational opportunities and support to the local community. LULAC Council 4535 President Julia Villaronga and LULAC Council 4535 Treasurer Raul G. Villaronga presented awards to benefactors.
“Our council does a lot of things in this community but the reason we do a lot of things in this community is because of you. If it were up to us, we probably wouldn’t be able to do half of what we do, not even one-third of what we do,” Raul Villaronga, a former Killeen mayor and retired Army colonel, told the crowd of benefactors.
LULAC is an organization that set out to ensure equal educational opportunities and access to political processes for Hispanics in 1929. Today, it continues its mission and is the oldest Hispanic civil rights organization in the U.S. LULAC Council 4535 has been conducting local goodwill projects and providing student scholarships to students since 1986. Since 2002, LULAC Council 4535 has given away $195,000.
“What we try to do is see to it that our young people have a chance to go forward, and to be able to do the things they need to do and that they want to do, “ said Julia Villaronga, regarding LULAC’s mission to mentor local youth.
LULAC benefactors range from Platinum level to Bronze level and include local businesses, universities, schools and private donors. Among the current list of LULAC benefactors is Metroplex Hospital, Central Texas College, Familia Ink Tattoo Company, Texas A&M, Edgard Garcia Enterprises, 1st National Bank, Bancorp South, Arrow Trailways, Day Aesthetic Surgery Associates, Emerson Construction, Killeen VeterinaryClinic, the City of Killeen, KISD, the NAACP, St. Martin Episcopal, Exit Homevets, Sociedad Cultural, Bell County Crimestoppers, Gentle Touch Dentistry, the Bell County Democratic Party, Christine for Congress, Educated Angels and the Killeen Professional Firefighters. Other benefactors include Debbie Nash King, Marisela Barrera, Rosalie Lord Roeder, Dr. & Mrs. Lavelle Ford, Cathy Powe, Fernando and Dora Galdamez, Liliie Aguero, Martha Dominguez, state Rep. Scott Cosper, Angenet Wilkerson, the Saucedo family, Kenny Wells and MJ Hegar.
LULAC Council 4535 also actively supports and donates to the Killeen Police Department and Killeen firefighters. Special guests Killeen Police Officer of the Year Chad Krakowian and Killeen Firefighter of the Year Travis Bass were recognized for their service to the community at the reception.
“The Hispanic community has grown. I’ve seen our local community has expanded primarily in the area of veterans and professionals,” Raul Villaronga said when asked about LULAC’s mission, the existing need for Hispanic community support and how the Hispanic population in Killeen has changed over time. Raul Villaronga moved to Killeen in 1983 and was the second Hispanic to serve in Killeen’s City Council, Killeen’s first minority mayor, the first Puerto Rican to serve as a mayor in Texas, and third to serve in the United States.
“This is one of the best locations for Hispanics to progress,” Raul Villaronga said in praise of Killeen. Becoming mayor couldn’t have happened anywhere else except for the Killeen area because of its openness to diversity, diverse leadership and community figures, and existing value of fairness, he said.
Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick also attended the event and said Killeen has a lot of ethnic and age diversity.
“This city is great. It’s the diversity in Killeen that has always been an asset,” Kilpatrick said.
LULAC is currently preparing for holiday donation projects and in 2020, LULAC 4535 will be sponsoring a Smiles for Veterans event. LULAC 4535 now provides U.S. citizenship classes and support during the naturalization process, and welcomes volunteer instructors.
A LULAC scholarship banquet will be held in April 13 at the Killeen Courtyard by Marriott and tables are currently available for purchase.
Connect and learn more about the Killeen-Fort hood LULAC by visiting www.killeenlulac4535.com or search for Lulac4535Killeen on Facebook.
