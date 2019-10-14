WEATHER Graphic

The cold front swept through the Killeen area last week is continuing to keep temperatures cool this week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. There are also decent rain chances in the forecast multiple times this week.

The week will start off very cool, with temperatures in the low 80s, before dropping down to the mid 70s by the middle of the week before climbing again at the start of the weekend.

