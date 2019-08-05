Spring Fling

Elaine Passman of the Killeen Garden Club answers questions from local residents on gardening at Spring Fling held at the Harker Heights Activities Center on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The Killeen Garden Club will host a “New Member Round-Up” on Thursday at Lions Park Senior Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. The club welcomes novice and experienced gardeners. Call Marlene Gillman at 254-628-7762 for further information.

