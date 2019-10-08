Garden Club members plant tree in memoriam

Members of the Lions Club Senior Center Garden Club dedicate a burr oak in memory of Anne Berryhill in 2014 outside the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen.

 Bryan Correira | Herald

The Killeen Garden Club has a regular meeting planned for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Killeen Lions Club Senior Center, according to Marlene Gillman, the club’s president.

Trish Fullerton from San Saba will be the guest speaker and will speak on “Orchids the New ‘In’ House Plant”, according to Gillman. Fullerton will address the origin, care, transplanting and her secrets of success.

