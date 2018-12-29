The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $1.91 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 7 cents less than this day last week and 25 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than this day last week and is 24 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.49 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.82 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.30, which is six cents less than this day last week and 16 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Heading into 2019, gasoline demand is expected to dwindle during the month of January, an expected change following the busy holiday travel season. At the same time, OPEC will begin production cuts on Jan. 1, with hopes that the shift in global supply will push oil prices higher. The effectiveness of the cuts will likely not be known until later in the first quarter.
“Motorists in nine states, including Texas, are enjoying gas prices below $2 per gallon on average,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “But all eyes will be on whether the OPEC cuts will impact prices in 2019. Many are waiting to see if they stick to their promise to cut crude production by 1.2-million barrels per day and if the proposed cuts will be enough to restore balance to the market.”
Market analysts suggest over the past few years, OPEC, and partnering countries, have demonstrated a strong resolve to comply with proposed cuts in production. It is likely that the cartel will reconvene in April, and if there is a need to further balance global supply and demand, OPEC will likely tweak current production numbers at that meeting.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop sold the cheapest gas at $1.72 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Both Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road and H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road sold gas for $1.74.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $1.70 a gallon. Both Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 sold gas for $1.71.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas for $1.74 a gallon. Both Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 and Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $1.76.
