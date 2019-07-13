The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood Saturday was $2.46, which is 4 cents more than a week ago and 14 cents cheaper than a year ago.
In Killeen, the cheapest price Saturday for a gallon of gas was $2.35 at Valero, 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and South Fort Hood Street, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price for gas was $2.24 Saturday at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane, gasbuddy.com said.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price was $2.39 at H-E-B, 2990-A E. U.S. 190 near Robert Griffin III Drive, according to GasBuddy.
On Fort Hood, the cheapest price was $2.28 at AAFES, 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road near 27th Street.
The statewide gas price average in Texas was $2.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 2 cents more than on this day last week and is 16 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.70 while drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $2.38 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.78, which is 3 cents higher than this day last week and 10 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
“Gas prices are expected to continue increasing throughout the month of July, but drivers are still paying less for retail gasoline this summer compared to this time last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.