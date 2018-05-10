Spring is festival time in Texas, and Killeen this year is offering a double-feature of excitement next week with the Celebrate Killeen Festival and Killeen PRCA Rodeo offering enough entertainment and attractions to fill anyone’s plate.
Located in and around the Special Events Center and Rodeo Grounds, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, the party begins May 17, with Wagner’s Carnival, children’s activities, and a gospel show at the Special Events Center, and Military Appreciation Night at the rodeo — active-duty soldiers, Guard, Reserves, and dependents get in free — which is to feature professional bull riding, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping and barrels.
The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment from Fort Hood is scheduled to perform at 7:15 p.m., just prior to the rodeo, scheduled each night for 8 p.m. Pre-show activities begin at 7:30.
On Friday, May 18, festival attractions include the carnival, children’s activities, a performance by Distinguished Soundz, and a food truck competition.
Over at the rodeo, it is city of Killeen Employee Night, with free entry offered those showing a valid city of Killeen employee ID. Families of city employees can bring four cans of food per person to the gate in exchange for a ticket.
Things kick into high gear on Saturday, with the festival line-up including various vendors, carnival rides, children’s activities, multi-cultural acts, Step Show, and the inaugural Celebrate Killeen Talented YOUTH Showcase, featuring young entertainers from throughout the community performing in their own variety show filled with comedy skits, dance routines, and musical melodies.
Saturday is Educator’s Night at the rodeo, with free entry offered for KISD, Central Texas College, and Texas A&M University-Central Texas staff with a valid employee ID. Families of educators can bring four cans of food per person in exchange for a ticket.
Tickets for the rodeo are $13 in advance for adults, and $8 for children, and are available at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, First National Bank Texas on Gray Street, and Fort Hood National Bank on Warrior Way. At the gate, admission is $15 and $10.
For more information, visit www.killeentexas.gov/celebratekilleen, and/or www.rodeokilleen.com.
