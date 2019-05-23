It was a busy day at St Luke’s Methodist Church in downtown Killeen on Thursday.
For more than 10 years, the Korean American Association of Killeen has coordinated with employees from the Consulate General of Korea in Houston to make their way up to Killeen every year. The consulate general helps people from Korea attain their Korean passport, family relations registration, nationality, mandatory military service requirements, overseas citizen registration, Korean driver’s licenses and more.
“Our office is located in Houston, but as a consulate general we provide many kinds of administrative services covering five different states,” said Siwan Lee, consulate general of Korea. “Our job is to facilitate an ease of service and make people’s lives better.”
Known as a “consulate general,” they assisted approximately 50 people who dropped in for the day.
For a lot of people, making the drive down to Houston is too daunting.
Yunju Park, president of the Korean American Association of Killeen, coordinated the services with board member Dong Soo Kim, and said for families, it means losing a day of work, sometimes pulling children out of school for the day, spending money on food, and transportation.
“We do this every year. And we really do this to benefit the people in the community because we care about their needs and their families,” Kim said.
For people like Army Spc. Jong Moon with Fort Hood’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, the services, he said, are invaluable. He needed help with his citizenship paperwork.
“This is great. I never had a chance to drive all the way down to Houston because I am in the Army and I am working constantly right now, and I wouldn’t have another chance like this for another few months,” he said. “Skipping work is not an option, I barely have 30 minutes to come here. So this helps a lot.”
Michael Pak, a resident of Killeen with three sons, came with the question about mandatory military service for his kids. Military service in South Korea is mandatory for men. He said he was pleased that the association brought the consulate out here to meet with people one on one.
“My wife is Korean, and I just needed answers about if they’re any stipulations with my kids because of their dual citizenship. So, my takeaway today to ease my wife’s mind for the mandatory military service for my kids. She worries about it a lot because our oldest son is turning 16; she doesn’t want any of my kids to travel to Korea and be detained because of it,” Pak said.
Organizers want events like this and others the association holds to empower the Korean community through information and collaboration.
“we are working to make the Korean community stronger together,” Park said.
Also of note, on Saturday, the Gangwon Provincial Dance Company from Korea will be preforming at the Killeen High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is coordinated by Killeen Sister Cities Osan Korea Committee and is meant to help share the culture of the Korean people with the local community. For more information contact 254-681-7616.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.