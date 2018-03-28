City permit officials in Killeen issued 193 permits last week worth a total value of $3.83 million.
There were 26 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $3.24 million.
Contractor D.R. Horton will build 24 of the new homes, while Centex Pulte Homes and D&A Homes will each construct one new house.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $42.07 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 29 permits last week worth a total value of $227,993.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $10.73 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 82 permits last week worth a total value of $568,395.
There was one permit issued last week for the construction of a new single-family residence worth $146,400 and two permits were issued for the construction of new duplexes worth a total value of $321,196. Stylecraft Builders will construct the new home and Swartz & Nunn Construction will build both new duplexes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $10.80 million so far this year.
Nolanville
Two permits were issued last week worth a total value of $567,410.
Both of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor Lackmeyer Construction will build one of the new homes and Eagle Ridge Builders will construct the other house.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $3.2 million.
