City permit officials in Killeen issued 164 permits last week worth a total value of $4.13 million.
There were 19 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family homes and five permits issued for the construction of new duplexes, worth a combined total of $3.65 million.
Contractor D.R. Horton will build nine of the new houses, Purser Homes will build six of the new homes, and Ashford Homes, Bell County Victory Homes, Carothers Homes and A&G Homes will each construct one new home. Contractor Yellow Lilly will build three of the new duplexes and Bell Checks will build the final two duplexes.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 10 permits last week worth a total value of $2.42 million.
All 10 of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor D.R. Horton will build nine of the new houses, and the final home will be constructed by the owner.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $19.62 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 84 permits last week worth a total value of $409,588.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth $298,456. Contractor Allstar Homes will build one of the new houses and Silverado Homes will build the other house.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $16.21 million so far this year.
Nolanville
The city issued one permit last week worth $254,300.
The permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by Flintrock Builders.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $4.35 million.
