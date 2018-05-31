City permit officials in Killeen issued 225 permits last week worth a total value of $3.89 million.
There were 18 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth $2.48 million. There were also four permits issued for the construction of new duplexes worth $608,000. Stylecraft Builders will build six of the new houses, Ashford Homes will build five new homes, Lennar will construct three houses, Barnes Homebuilders will build two new homes, and both Precision Value Homes and Purser Homes will build one new house. First Choice Builders will build two of the new duplexes, and Herring Rentals and Jamie Herring Custom Homes will each build one new duplex.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $79.94 million so far this year.
Harker heights
Building officials issued 61 permits last week worth a total value of $2.19 million.
Six permits were issued for the construction of new single-family residences worth a total value of $1.56 million. There were two permits issued for the construction of new duplexes worth $415,800. Contractor D.R. Horton will build three of the new houses and Carothers Homes will build one new home. The contractor for the remaining two homes was not listed. Flintrock Custom Homes will build the two duplexes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $24.34 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 63 permits last week worth a total value of $460,477.
Three of the permits issued were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $367,388. Contractors D.R. Horton, Stylecraft Builders and JLB Construction will each build one of the new houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $18.54 million so far this year.
Nolanville
One permit was issued last week by the city for the construction of a new single-family residence. The home is valued at $425,000.
The houses will be built by contractor A&G Homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $4.77 million.
