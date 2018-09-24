City building officials in Killeen issued 176 permits last week for property worth an estimated total value of $1.54 million.
One of the issued permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence and three of the permits were for the construction of new duplexes, worth a combined total of $591,000. The new house will be built by Barnes Homebuilders. Two of the new duplexes will be built by Flint Rock Homes and the final duplex will be built by R.W. Raymond Builders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $162.8 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
City permit officials issued a total of 33 permits last week for property worth an estimated value of $2.1 million.
There were seven permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a total value of $1.96 million. Four of the new houses will be built by contractor D.R. Horton, Park Quality Homes will build two of the new homes and Chris Doose will build the final house.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $45.39 million.
Copperas Cove
Building officials issued 38 permits last week for property worth an estimated total value of $451,598.
There were three permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a total value of $434,603. Contractors Precision Value Homes, Stylecraft Builders and D.R. Horton will each build one of the new houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $32.72 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permit report was available from the city by press time.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $7.44 million.
Belton
Permit officials issued four permits last week for property worth an estimated total value of $796,160.
The four issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor Carothers Builders will build three of the new homes and Barnes Homebuilders will construct the final house.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $27.25 million so far this year.
