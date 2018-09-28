Ten-year-old Briana Liles from Killeen was named National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year, according to a press release.
The award was presented Thursday by Lemonade Day founder Michael Holthouse and Lemonade Day National President Steven Gordon at the Lemonade Day City Director Conference in Houston. Briana was previously recognized in June as the Fort Hood Area Entrepreneur of the Year. This is the second time a participant from the Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area program has been selected for this national honor.
In 2018, over 60 cities across the country participated in Lemonade Day along with five international cities representing Canada and South Africa. Each city selects a local Entrepreneur of the Year at the conclusion of their event based on the information submitted in the Business Results Form to include reported business statistics, lessons learned and the participant’s Lemonade Day story. The National Lemonade Day office reviews all entries to select the national representative.
“We knew Briana was an exceptional girl, and now the world knows it too,” said Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area City Director Amanda Sequeira in the release. “This year, we watched Briana blossom into a sharp, mission oriented entrepreneur. She demonstrated a drive to succeed coupled with the business lessons learned through her Lemonade Day experience, and look where it’s taken her!”
Briana reported revenue of $975 from her Miss B’s Lemonade stand during Lemonade Day Weekend. Before she spent some, saved some and shared some of her profits, she paid back her investors (her parents). Briana donated approximately $300 to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, which is an organization dedicated to the discovery of a cure or treatment for alopecia areata.
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss. According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, the condition affects 6.8 million people in the U.S., including Briana. Since she has been personally affected by alopecia areata, Briana hopes to find a cure and support others navigating the illness. She said, “I wanted to make lemonade out of the lemons life dealt me.”
During Lemonade Day Weekend, Briana setup her lemonade stand at Heights Lumber and Supply, the Killeen Sprint Store and Walmart in Copperas Cove. Over the course of two days, she worked 24 hours and learned that earning a paycheck is hard work. She decided to serve food with her lemonade to include lemon cupcakes, lemon bars, hot dogs, chips and her mama’s famous pulled pork sandwiches.
Lemonade Day is a free, community program that teaches children how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand. Lemonade Day is held the first weekend in May and is presented by First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and local sponsors H-E-B, CenturyLink and Chick-fil-A. For more information about Lemonade Day, visit forthood.lemonadeday.org.
