The Killeen branch of the NAACP has announced its plans to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The group’s annual march, “The Dream Still Lives On”, will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 21. Line up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College Street.
A program to honor Dr. King will follow at 11 a.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.
Dr. King, a leader in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, fought for equality for all people with a message of non-violence. He was assassinated April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.
In his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech to more than 250,000 gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, he spoke of his hope that one day America would be free from discrimination based on race. The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom drew participants of many races and income levels.
“Dr. King was a man of peace and justice for all, regardless of race, color or creed,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of NAACP. “He stood in the face of adversity against racism and discrimination, even when he had to stand alone. His dear wife, Coretta Scott King, ensured her husband’s legacy would always be remembered throughout the Nation with the MLK Jr. Holiday. This day reminds us a civil rights organization, as a community, that we cannot sit down on the heels of justice, that we cannot let Dr. King’s dream die, but that we must ensure that we live on, press on and forge on in love for all mankind.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday in January, near his Jan. 15 birthday.
“On this day we commemorate Dr. King’s great dream of a vibrant, multiracial nation united in justice, peace and reconciliation; a nation that has a place at the table for children of every race and room at the inn for every needy child,” states the website of the King Center, a nonprofit resource center dedicated to preserving the memory of Dr. King and his teachings.
Driver-Moultrie believes that the teachings of Dr. King are just as important today as when he spoke in the 1960s.
“Dr. King’s message is still relevant today through the legacy he left behind,” Driver-Moultrie said. “The NAACP will continue to rise up by being a beacon of hope and positive change. As we say, the struggle is not over. We hope that it will be someday and that hate will be defeated. The NAACP has been here for almost 110 years, and we’re not going anywhere. We Thank Dr. King for his life, his legacy and his teachings.”
For more information or to sign up your group or organization, email Driver-Moultrie at tnd2475@gmail.com.
