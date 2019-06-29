Killeen Animal Shelter is full and needs community support to increase adoptions, according to a news release from the city.
The shelter has dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments in need of forever homes.
Through July 4, adoptions are $4 for all animals, according to the city. The adoption fee includes the first set of vaccinations, microchipping and a voucher for sterilization.
Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive and is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Animals ready for a new home can also be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
If you can’t adopt but wish to support the shelter, you can make a monetary contribution through your monthly utility bill or donate needed items through an Amazon wish list at http://a.co/czlUuly. Items the shelter needs most are Purina One dog and puppy food, kitten food, cat litter, paper towels, bleach and Dawn dish detergent. New or gently used towels, blankets and newspapers are also needed.
