Stomach aches, constipation or skin problems — food sensitivities and intolerances can have a variety of symptoms. But instead of consulting a doctor to get to the root of the problem, many patients take matter into their own hands with a selective meal plan: the elimination diet.

“An elimination diet is a short-term eating plan that eliminates certain foods that may be causing allergies and other digestive reactions, then reintroduces the foods one at a time in order to determine which foods are and are not well-tolerated,” said Beverly Hodges, director of nutrition services at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen.

Elimination diet 2.jpg

A clean diet with lots of fruits and vegetables is essential part of the elimination diet in order to determine food allergies and sensitivities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.