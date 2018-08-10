The Killeen Fire Department is looking to hire trainee firefighters, according to a city news release.
The new hires will be trained to perform the essential duties of firefighting, emergency aid, hazardous material response and fire prevention, the city said.
No certifications are required to apply.
According to the city, firefighters are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental and life insurance as well as paid vacation, holiday and sick leave. Starting pay is $41,982.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old but not have reached their 36th birthday by the date of hire. They must have a high school diploma or equivalent, must be able to read and write the English language and must meet the Civil Service requirements of the city.
If hired, probationary fire rescue officers must maintain a residence within 45 minutes of the Killeen extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Applications are submitted online and are due on or before Aug. 27. Applicants meeting all requirements will be scheduled to take the entry firefighter examination September 12. Those scoring at least 70 on the exam will be scheduled for a physical fitness test.
The full job description and online application are available at killeentexas.gov/HR.
