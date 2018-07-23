Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:55 p.m.
As area fire crews battled a 5,000-acre fire in north Coryell County on Monday, the Killeen area reached another record high - 111 - for summer heat.
By Monday afternoon, a 5,000-acre fire near Harmon Road north of Copperas Cove was 50 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire, which started Friday in the area of Harmon Road, previously led to an evacuation order that was rescinded on Saturday.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young could not be reached for comment Monday.
According to information obtained by The Associated Press, the fire had jumped containment Friday and began moving toward the small town of Pearl, about 55 miles west of Waco.
According to the Gatesville Fire Department Facebook page Monday, the department asked residents to not bring further donations of food and water to firefighters.
“At this time, we would like to ask that everyone please hold your donations of these items,” the post read. “We are overwhelmed and running out of room, which is a great thing.”
The department said resident could still make monetary donations for fuel and repairs for brush trucks.
In Killeen, high temperatures reached a blazing 111 degrees at the hottest hours of the day — an 8 degree jump from the previous daily record set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Meteorologist Lee Carlaw said there’s a chance its not the hottest July 23 that Killeen has had, due to a short observation window.
“Take that with a grain of salt, because the period of record is not that long,” he said.
In Waco, Carlaw said the highs reached 114 degrees — the hottest temperature on record for the city.
On Tuesday, Carlaw said the highs would drop to 100 degrees with a low of 75 degrees in the evening. The highs are expected to hang around 100 degrees throughout the week with the same lows expected.
The Coryell County fire was not the only blaze area first responders were fighting. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday a fire broke out on the north side of Fort Hood, and the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Service’s Fire Department began working to contain the fire.
DES Fire received mutual aid assistance from Temple, Bell County, Moffat and Sparta to assist with the fire, according to an email from Fort Hood.
According to a post on the III Corps’ Facebook page, the fire poses no immediate threat to life or property.
“Currently, the fire poses no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary,” the post said. “The Fort Hood Fire Department continues to monitor the situation and conduct offensive and defensive efforts to suppress and contain the fire.”
kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
