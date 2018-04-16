The city of Killeen will host the first Home Buyer Expo Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Killeen Civic & Conference Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Organized by the Community Development Department as part of its Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) program, the Expo is intended to provide information and resources that lead to successful homeownership. Current and prospective homeowners are encouraged to attend to gain valuable insight on the entire process of owning a home from buying to maintaining to selling.
Industry professionals will make presentations throughout the day, and vendors will provide one-on-one consultations. There will also be door prizes.
State agency representatives from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Texas Veterans Land Board, Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation and Texas Workforce will be available to provide information and answer questions.
Local business representatives in the fields of real estate, mortgage lending, insurance, home inspection, remodeling and more will participate. They will offer specific information about their services and products.
April is recognized nationally as Fair Housing Month to remind Americans of their rights under the federal Fair Housing Act. Enacted in 1968, the act prohibits discrimination and discriminatory practices in the sale and rental of dwellings.
The Home Buyer Expo is a free event, but advance registration is requested at killeentexas.gov/expo.
