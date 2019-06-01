Families in Crisis will ask the Killeen City Council for funding to help reopen the homeless shelter downtown that shelter officials closed in May saying money ran out.
According to the presentation packet provided to the council, Families in Crisis is requesting $10,000 per month, or $120,000 per year, to assist with operating costs, as well as a waiver of utility fees, for the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter.
The operating costs for the shelter, which closed May 18, are estimated to be $30,000 per month, shelter officials said. The utility fees for 2018 totaled $12,673.
According to a staff report from City Manager Ronald Olson, the $120,000 request would be on a recurring basis. Also according to the report, “A budget amendment would be needed to appropriate money from the fund balance in the (city’s) General Fund.”
Prior to its closure, the 78-bed shelter served an average of 75 people per night and was open 16 hours per day, from 3 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Shelter officials have said the closing is temporary, until they can raise the necessary funds to reopen. As of Saturday, the shelter has raised a total of $5,238 between Facebook and GoFundMe. The fundraising goal was set at $200,000.
Since the shelter’s closing, Killeen’s homeless have been more visible, with some seen sleeping under busy overpasses and elsewhere.
Other items on the council’s Tuesday workshop meeting agenda include consideration for the annexation of land.
One request is by Gary Purser Jr. who is petitioning to annex 76.459 acres of land adjacent to 5601 Clear Creek Road.
The other petition is by WBW Land Investments L.P. to annex 83.01 acres of land adjacent to 7501 Chaparral Road.
The workshop meeting is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
