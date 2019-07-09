The board governing the Killeen's homeless shelter voted Monday night to reopen the shelter on or before Aug. 9.
The Friends in Crisis shelter at 412 E. Sprott St. in Killeen has been closed since May 18 due to funding issues.
The shelter could open as early as July 26, officials said. A tent city, filled with about 20 homeless men and women, formed in the days and weeks following the closure.
In order for the shelter to reopen, the site — both inside and outside — will need to be cleaned and sanitized, officials said. Cleaning will begin Monday, which will require all residents of the current encampment outside the shelter to vacate the property.
"We've been working with them as far as getting housing," said Larry Moehnke, vice president of the board.
Homeless residents have received assistance from organizations such as MHMR and Heritage House of Central Texas.
"We never wanted them to be without our shelter," Moehnke said. He added that the main goal of the shelter is to empower the residents to be self-sufficient.
The board set a fundraising goal of $180,000 when it closed. As of Tuesday, the total amount raised was $89,051.86. Another $1,750 is pledged from two separate sources.
When the shelter reopens, it will have funding for just over three months of operating costs. Moehnke said the funding will be tight, but more funding is scheduled to kick in with grants in October.
"We really need support from the outside sources that will give us significant dollars," he said. "We're stretching it."
The shelter has remained closed longer than the board initially expected. Moehnke said officials expected the $180,000 to be raised in only a few weeks.
When the shelter reopens it will do so at full capacity. The shelter can serve 78 people — 54 men and 24 women/families.
