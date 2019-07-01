Killeen Parks and Recreation is hosting the Texas Teenage Baseball District 7 Boys 10U Tight Base Tournament July 1 through 4 at Lions Club Park. The public is invited to attend.
Players are boys ages 10 and under from Killeen, Florence and Salado. Seventy-two players will compete to advance to the state tournament in Groesbeck.
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled July 1 at 5:30 p.m. Games each night are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on fields 5 and 8.
Tournament passes allow admission to all events all days. They are $6 for children ages 11 and under and seniors over 60 and $10 for all others.
More information about Killeen Parks and Recreation events and programs is available at KilleenTexas.gov/KPR.
